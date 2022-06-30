Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A busy stretch of road has been blocked as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning.

Officials say the westbound lanes are blocked on East Broad St. from Jackson and Lumpkin Streets.

Anyone traveling in that area should seek alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to resume to normal soon, officials say.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.