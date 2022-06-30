Advertisement

Lanes blocked on busy road after fire in Athens

Athens Fire Department
Athens Fire Department(Athens Fire Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A busy stretch of road has been blocked as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning.

Officials say the westbound lanes are blocked on East Broad St. from Jackson and Lumpkin Streets.

Anyone traveling in that area should seek alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to resume to normal soon, officials say.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries reported.

