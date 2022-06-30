Look Up Atlanta: Top Attractions Around the City

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the final week leading up to the biggest fireworks show in the southeast, the PeachtreeTV team is celebrating the many attractions that make Atlanta so iconic.

Anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris stopped by Centennial Olympic Park for a real view of the city.

RELATED: PeachtreeTV announced as exclusive broadcast partner of ‘Look Up Atlanta’

The park is within walking distance of some of Atlanta’s most popular attractions, including The SkyView.

Up at the top, you can see as far as the Kennesaw Mountains with attractions like the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, College Football Hall of Fame and so much more.

You can even get fancy with an enhanced VIP experience which offers a lone gondola that is sure to deliver a breathtaking view for a full 30 minutes.

A short walk will take you over to the Georgia Aquarium where you can enjoy a range of the ocean’s most magnificent creatures. The aquarium even offers guests a chance to sleep under the sea with a slumber party your family won’t soon forget.

For a more interactive experience, you can suit up and dive into the shark cage as you learn about their ecosystem.

If that’s not daring enough, stop by Six Flags for a fast-paced, heart-pounding adventure on some of Georgia’s most intense rollercoasters.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.