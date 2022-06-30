Advertisement

Man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-285 that started with vehicle trouble

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A male driver is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

It happened around midnight June 30. The Dunwoody Police Department says that a vehicle that was experiencing mechanical issues was stopped on the left shoulder.

A second vehicle hit the first vehicle.

Moments later, a third vehicle struck the second vehicle causing the third vehicle to overturn.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he died.

Police determined that the male who died was the driver of the second vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Dunwoody Police Officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or email Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New citizens pledge oath during naturalization ceremony
New citizens pledge oath to U.S. during Independence Day ceremony
Fallen Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai and his family
Foundation honors fallen Georgia police officers by paying off mortgage
St Peter and St Paul Episcopal Church Facebook photo
Free food giveaway scheduled at Marietta church for those in need Tuesday
Georgia State Capitol
CRT ban, street racing fees, parents bill of rights go into effect July 1