Man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-285 that started with vehicle trouble

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A male driver is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

It happened around midnight June 30. The Dunwoody Police Department says that a vehicle that was experiencing mechanical issues was stopped on the left shoulder.

A second vehicle hit the first vehicle.

Moments later, a third vehicle struck the second vehicle causing the third vehicle to overturn.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he died.

Police determined that the male who died was the driver of the second vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Dunwoody Police Officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or email Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.

