Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24.

Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.

The man wanted is described by authorities as a black male wearing a white t and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in this case should contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

