Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run

Surveillance photo of man wanted for robbery
Surveillance photo of man wanted for robbery(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24.

Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.

The man wanted is described by authorities as a black male wearing a white t and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in this case should contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

