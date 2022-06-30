Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24.
Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.
The man wanted is described by authorities as a black male wearing a white t and gray pants.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man in this case should contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.