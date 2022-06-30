New Birth Missionary Church hosting Impact Festival this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend that is family-friendly and could truly make an impact in our life, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has the event for you.

The festival will feature several free healthcare screenings and community resources to encourage and empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles.

There will also be a performance by gospel recording artist Jekalyn Carr and Praise 102.5 radio personality Darlene McCoy will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

A variety of food trucks and local vendors along with carnival-inspired games and inflatables will be stationed around the New Birth campus, which is located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

The festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. July 2.

