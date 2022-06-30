Advertisement

New Birth Missionary Church hosting Impact Festival this weekend

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend that is family-friendly and could truly make an impact in our life, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has the event for you.

The festival will feature several free healthcare screenings and community resources to encourage and empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles.

There will also be a performance by gospel recording artist Jekalyn Carr and Praise 102.5 radio personality Darlene McCoy will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

A variety of food trucks and local vendors along with carnival-inspired games and inflatables will be stationed around the New Birth campus, which is located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

The festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. July 2.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighborhood Watch sign
Atlanta PD to host 2022 Neighborhood Watch Training
Conyers church to host free food distribution event July 2
Atlanta Vintage Books' Women's Studies section
Women’s Studies section at Atlanta bookstore ‘extra popular’ after Roe overturn
#2 16-Gabe (Back L to R): Haley Collins, Hannah Benjamin, Avery Daum, Grace Agolli, Logan...
Alpharetta’s A5 Volleyball Club wins historic national title sweep