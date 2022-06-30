Advertisement

New citizens pledge oath to U.S. during Independence Day ceremony

New citizens pledge oath during naturalization ceremony
New citizens pledge oath during naturalization ceremony(CBS46)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a special pre-Independence Day ceremony, 25 men and women from 14 countries took the oath and became U.S. citizens Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the district office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Tucker.

Gi Jeong was eight years old when he moved to America from South Korea with his parents. Now an attorney in Atlanta, he was ready to make it official.

“I’m glad that I finally took the steps to become a citizen,” said Jeong, adding that he’s glad he’ll finally be able to vote.

Dale Rayman was 22 when he moved here from Canada.

“This is like 40 years to the week that I actually moved to the states,” said Rayman, now 63.

His son was born here, and now his granddaughter, so he decided the time was right to become a dual citizen.

Rayman acknowledges the U.S. has dealt with a lot of negativity in recent years.

“It’s not just the U.S. There’s other parts of the world, too -- a lot of things going on,” he said, “so you just hope you can make a contribution to try and make it a kinder, gentler nation.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-285 that started with vehicle trouble
Fallen Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai and his family
Foundation honors fallen Georgia police officers by paying off mortgage
St Peter and St Paul Episcopal Church Facebook photo
Free food giveaway scheduled at Marietta church for those in need Tuesday
Georgia State Capitol
CRT ban, street racing fees, parents bill of rights go into effect July 1