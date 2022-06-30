Police respond to Grayson home 65 times in a year and a half

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested in Grayson for maintaining a disorderly house. They have been identified as 19-year-old Kiante Nelson and 21-year-old Lashanae Wright by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Nelson and Wright were arrested on June 29. Police say that between Jan. 1 of last year and June 26 of this year, they responded to a home on Tullifenney Court 65 times for various issues such as noise disturbances, domestic disputes, shootings, and speeding/racing in the community.

Of the roughly 70 citations issued, police say 52 of them were in reference to animal neglect charges pertaining to the appalling living conditions of the home that included blood, feces, urine, and drug-related objects spread throughout.

The property owner, Progress Residential in Alpharetta, also received 5 citations related to the activity at the residence.

One of the incidents was a shooting on June 26. Police say two groups of people were arguing in front of the home. During the fight, multiple people on both sides began firing their weapons at each other. Two people were injured and nearby homes were damaged.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.