Restaurant Report Card: Poke Factory fails with 52U; Clay’s Sports Cafe scores 100A

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Parkway in Gwinnett County, a Hawaiian eatery failed its last routine health inspection.

Poke Factory in Peachtree Corners scored 52-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on June 22. The report says there were fruit flies inside the kitchen. Plus, imitation crab was being presented as real crab, and chicken, scallops, and edamame were at unsafe temperatures.

The manager told CBS46 they had to repair some coolers that weren’t working properly, and she showed us that the cold food items in question are now below the recommended 41 degrees. Management earned 87-points on a reinspection.

Now to some other scores, in Cobb County, Hamp and Harry’s on Roswell Street in Marietta scored 91-points. In DeKalb County, Mellow Mushroom on Peachtree Road in Atlanta received a 97. And in Gwinnett County, the Arby’s on Indian Trail Road in Norcross is back on track after failing a week ago earning 100-points.

And at Clay’s Sports Café on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, they picked up a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that four in a row. They have been serving the community for more than 30 years. On the menu, you can order the Philly cheesesteak and fries; they also have buffalo chicken pizza, and they are best known for their chicken wings. You can get them hot or go with lemon pepper but whatever you do if you come to Clay’s - you’ve got to try some wings. Boy, that’s good!

