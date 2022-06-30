Speculation grows about Freddie Freemans departure from Braves amid reports

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Braves legend Freddie Freeman made his emotional return to Truist Park to play his former team last week and received his World Series ring in a special ceremony.

But behind the scenes, speculation has grown and tension has risen as Fox Sports Radio analyst Doug Gottlieb claimed Freeman’s former agent Casey Close “withheld pertinent information” regarding the final contract offers the Braves offered him in free agency to stay in Atlanta.

Gottlieb cited sources that said Close “withheld pertinent information” about the Braves’ initial offer to re-sign him. He signed a six-year, $157 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March.

Reports say Freeman recently found out about how close team officials were in terms of contract offers and was so upset that he fired his agent.

Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 29, 2022

Close released a statement to Sports Illustrated denying the accusations while calling out Gottlieb.

Close said in part, “there is no truth whatsoever to what Doug Gottlieb recklessly tweeted, and I would testify to that under oath. We are currently evaluating all legal options in this matter.”

Reports say Freeman was offered a six-year, $140 million deal to continue his career with the Braves.

Freeman spent 12 seasons as a first baseman for the Atlanta Braves, culminating with the team winning the 2021 World Series.

