ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A train derailment has prompted Ware County authorities to shut down a busy roadway as crews work to clear the scene.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to US1 has been closed off.

Motorists are currently being rerouted to US1.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.