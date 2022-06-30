Advertisement

Water main repairs causing traffic delays on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Ivy Lane

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard emergency water main repairs underway Thursday afternoon.
Peachtree Industrial Boulevard emergency water main repairs underway Thursday afternoon.(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Drivers can expect delays at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Ivy Lane in DeKalb County due to a water main break.

Water could be seen shooting into the air about 30 feet at the scene of the break Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING NEWS

Water is currently shooting into the air near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Chamblee Dunwoody Road. >> https://bit.ly/3QVnZPL

Posted by CBS46 on Thursday, June 30, 2022

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) says it first became aware of the leak on May 30 and has continued to monitor the leak while waiting for back-ordered materials needed for the repairs, which arrived June 29.

Motorists should expect delays. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the closure. Officials say construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact on motorists. However, repairs could last through Friday.

