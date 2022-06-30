Woman’s body found in Flowery Branch, police need help to identify

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are working to identify a body found 10 days ago in Flowery Branch and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says it’s also looking for a person of interest.

The woman was found dead on Paradise Point Road last Monday. Police say she’s possibly mixed race and in her late 20s or mid-30s.

They say she is between 5-foot-3-inches and 5-foot-4-inches tall.

The Sheriff’s Office also shared a photo of her manicured nails, hoping someone might recognize them.

The person of interest in the case is believed to be the same age. They also have video of the man in the area.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, reach out. Police have set up an anonymous tip line.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.