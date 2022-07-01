7-year-old left in locked bedroom for hours covered with animal, human feces, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A police investigation into a welfare check involving a minor led to the arrest of two Villa Rica residents.

According to Villa Rica Police, officers responded to a welfare call on Peachtree Street on Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m.

Police said a citizen was walking through the neighborhood when a child began yelling out of a house window for help.

Inside, police found a 7-year-old male who had been left alone and locked in a bedroom for at least two hours.

The officers also observed animal and possibly human feces on the floor. The entirety of the home reeked of animal urine.

The mother of the child, and her boyfriend, arrived at the home during the investigation, police said.

The officers were also able to determine that the boyfriend lived in the home with the mother.

The mother was identified as 31-year-old Kayla Horne, and her boyfriend was identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Hulsey.

Horne and Hulsey were both arrested for cruelty to children.

Police said while attempting to locate shoes for the child, the officers located an area where marijuana was being grown.

Agents from the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office were notified and the investigation has been turned over to their unit.

The child was placed in DFACS custody.

Villa Rica cruelty to children (WGCL)

