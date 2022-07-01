80-year-old Villa Rica man charged with murdering wife of 55 years

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 80-year-old Villa Rica man faces aggravated assault, aggravated battery and pending murder charges, after admitting to police that he shot and killed his wife of 55 years on Thursday.

Police say around 12:05 p.m., Donald Staley called 9-1-1 and said he shot his wife, Judith Staley, and said he was going to kill himself.

When deputies responded to the Britton Drive home, they say they persuaded Donald Staley to drop his weapon and surrender. Judith Staley was found by authorities suffering from a gunshot wound.

Judith was flown by Life Flight to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

