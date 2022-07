ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Are you trying to find the best barbecue spots in Atlanta? We got you covered.

Atlanta Eats’ Steak Shapiro stopped by CBS46 to share some of the top must-try BBQ spots in the ATL.

Here are the top five in no particular order:

1. Fox Bros BBQ

2. Heirloom Market BBQ

3. Pit Boss BBQ

4. Sweet Auburn BBQ

5. Greater Good BBQ

Click links above to watch reviews for each restaurant.

