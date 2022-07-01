Advertisement

Atlanta’s public safety task force holds first meeting

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s first city-wide public safety task force met on Thursday to address some of the city’s most urgent issues.

Representatives from law enforcement, the public defender’s office, public health experts, and business leaders all gathered to brainstorm solutions.

Every quarter, this group of 22 will provide recommendations to Atlanta’s city council on issues around public safety, including how to address repeat offenders and conflict resolution.

AJ Robinson with Central Atlanta Progress represents the business community.

“A lot of places that used to be safe are not safe. There’s a prevailing sense that there are too many guns, there is too much bad behavior with guns,” Robinson said. “How you solve those problems is immense.”

This public safety task force was born from a similar group focused solely on Buckhead. They plan to meet every other month and the meetings are open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews battle two-structure fire in South Fulton on Thursday.
Crews battle two-structure fire in South Fulton
Shots fired, driver injured during road rage incident in Woodstock
Shots fired, driver injured during road rage incident in Woodstock
Atlanta’s public safety task force holds first meeting
Atlanta’s public safety task force holds first meeting
Shots fired, driver injured during road rage incident in Woodstock
Shots fired, driver injured during road rage incident in Woodstock