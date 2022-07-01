Atlanta’s public safety task force holds first meeting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s first city-wide public safety task force met on Thursday to address some of the city’s most urgent issues.

Representatives from law enforcement, the public defender’s office, public health experts, and business leaders all gathered to brainstorm solutions.

Every quarter, this group of 22 will provide recommendations to Atlanta’s city council on issues around public safety, including how to address repeat offenders and conflict resolution.

AJ Robinson with Central Atlanta Progress represents the business community.

“A lot of places that used to be safe are not safe. There’s a prevailing sense that there are too many guns, there is too much bad behavior with guns,” Robinson said. “How you solve those problems is immense.”

This public safety task force was born from a similar group focused solely on Buckhead. They plan to meet every other month and the meetings are open to the public.

