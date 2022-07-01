Avoiding backyard mishaps: Fire officials demonstrate the dangers of fireworks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fireworks and summertime in the south go hand in hand, especially this weekend. But just a few minutes of safety prep can make sure your holiday doesn’t end with a trip to the emergency room.

A new report finds firework-related injuries are up 25-percent over the past 15 years. Last year, there were at least nine deaths and nearly 12,000 emergency room visits.

Local fire departments are reminding Georgians to have fun, but also play it safe.

“It’s done by an adult. It’s done on level ground, not a wooded area. And it’s certainly not handled by children,” said Lt. Eric Jackson of the City of South Fulton Fire Department.

The South Fulton Fire Department gave CBS46 an up-close look at the different types of fireworks available to the public. Some of them stay in one place, others are projectiles, and all of them burn hot.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were around 11,500 emergency room visits last year from fireworks-related injuries. Many of them were burns.

Some general fireworks safety tips:

Light fireworks one at a time. Keep them away from loose clothing. Never try to re-light a faulty firework. Keep water handy to put out any flames.

Brandon Harvey and his family plan to set off fireworks this weekend. He’ll be keeping the kids at a distance.

“We also push the fireworks at least 20 feet forward so if anything does come back it won’t hit the children or anything like that,” said Harvey.

Backyard grills will be fired up this weekend too. Roughly seven out of every ten families have a grill. Lt. Jackson says just like fireworks, keep children at a safe distance. Also, never grill too close to the house and never leave the grill unattended.

“If you start grilling, you want to be right there by it. You don’t want to take it for granted that, okay, I have it on a slow cook, I can go do something else,” said Lt. Jackson.

