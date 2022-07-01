Advertisement

Brookhaven bridge closed for emergency repair

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County bridge is shut down for emergency repairs.

Georgia DOT’s engineers discovered a severe structural issue during a routine inspection today.

The bridge is located on West Nancy Creek Drive in Brookhaven.

Officials say that residents on either side of the bridge will have to take Old Johnson Ferry Road to access the neighborhood.

Drivers trying to cut over to Sand Springs from Ashford-Dunwoody Road will need to use Johnson Ferry Road or I-285.

There’s no timeline yet on how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport...
More than 200 guns found so far this year at Atlanta airport
Troopers are urging drivers to be safe as they hit the road over the holiday weekend.
Georgia State Patrol troopers urge safety on the roads over July 4th weekend
Georgia State Patrol troopers out in force
Georgia State Patrol out in force on Fourth of July
CBD treats and drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks
CBD treats and drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks