Brookhaven bridge closed for emergency repair

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County bridge is shut down for emergency repairs.

Georgia DOT’s engineers discovered a severe structural issue during a routine inspection today.

The bridge is located on West Nancy Creek Drive in Brookhaven.

Officials say that residents on either side of the bridge will have to take Old Johnson Ferry Road to access the neighborhood.

Drivers trying to cut over to Sand Springs from Ashford-Dunwoody Road will need to use Johnson Ferry Road or I-285.

There’s no timeline yet on how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.