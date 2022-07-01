Conyers church to host free food giveaway Saturday

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church in Conyers is scheduled to host a free food giveaway on Saturday to help with the challenges many families have experienced.

Officials say that fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and much more will be available at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve our community amidst a pandemic where people are experiencing economic hardship,” said K. Francis Smith, Lead Pastor of Excel Church.

According to officials, Excel Church has hosted multiple food giveaways and family events and has served thousands of families during the past 15 years.

