Crews battle two-structure fire in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roughly thirty firefighters battled a two-structure fire in South Fulton on Thursday evening.

The initial call came in just before 9:30 p.m. at a vacant structure on Mason Road near Hunter Street in South Fulton.

Crews then realized a second building, the Orange Petit Academy, was also on fire.

There were no injuries reported, according to Captain Eric Jackson with South Fulton Fire & Rescue.

While Jackson was talking with a CBS46 crew, part of the Academy toppled from the flames.

“That’s why we position our firefighters a distance away because there was some instability with the structure all the way around,” he said.

Jackson said investigators will begin working to determine the source and cause of the fire on Friday.

