Expect delays as crews continue repairing water main in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As crews continue working to repair a leaking water main at the intersection of DeKalb Industrial Way and North Decatur Road, officials warn motorists should expect delays.

The water main break happened at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Ivy Lane in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.

The work will continue on July 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. DeKalb County contractors will repair leaks in the water transmission system of a 30-inch main and install new paving.

Officials say engineers and construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to residents and business owners as weather permits.

Construction signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists move safely around the area.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers can expect delays at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Ivy Lane in DeKalb County due to a water main break.

Water could be seen shooting into the air about 30 feet at the scene of the break Thursday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) says it first became aware of the leak on May 30 and has continued to monitor the leak while waiting for back-ordered materials needed for the repairs, which arrived June 29.

BREAKING NEWS Water is currently shooting into the air near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Chamblee Dunwoody Road. >> https://bit.ly/3QVnZPL Posted by CBS46 on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Motorists should expect delays. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the closure. Officials say construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact on motorists. However, repairs could last through Friday.

#BREAKING Major Water Main Break causes lane closures in Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Repairs could last through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rEXR5Z52zV — Allen Devlin (@AllenCBS46) June 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.