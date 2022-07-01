Faith leaders pray for end to violence after deadly Subway shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Faith leaders stood in solidarity outside the subway restaurant on northside drive Friday. They prayed for peace and an end to senseless violence in the community.

“We come now calling on the prophets and the prayer warriors to come outside of the sanctuary and come and walk down the streets of Atlanta. Come and pray down the streets of Atlanta,” Rev. Shanan Jones with the Concerned Black Clergy said.

Faith leaders hold vigil for Subway employees shot in incident on Sunday (CBS46 News)

Jones and other pastors demanded stricter gun laws and better police presence after a subway customer pulled out a gun this week and shot two employees in the restaurant after a dispute over a sandwich.

Subway owner Al Bailey said employee Brittany Macon died and Jada Statum was critically injured. The crime has caused tremendous grief in the community.

“We try to do the best for this community, and it showed us the love. They’re showing us the love today. The showing us love and we’ve got to give back that love because love always conquers hate,” Subway owner Al Bailey said.

“It’s difficult to run a business in this neighborhood. We have some very tough decisions to make. I can’t tell you whether we will stay here or not but we’re definitely grateful for your outpouring of love and compassion for us,” Subway owner Al Robinson said.

It’s now up to city leaders to determine how to curb the crime. Councilmember Michael J. Bond said the Atlanta Police Department needs to hire about 500-officers to be at full strength.

“We have to have more police officers. We also have to have a better partnership with our schools, we also have to have a better understanding with our state about our gun laws,” Atlanta Councilmember Michael J. Bond said.

Subway has set up a medical fundraiser for Brittany and Jada.

