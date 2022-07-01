First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid and hit or miss storms for the 4th weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The same general weather pattern bringing scattered afternoon/evening storms continues into the middle of next week. That means there will be some storms to deal with over the 4th of July weekend, but they will be scattered and no all-day washouts are in the forecast.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms developing in the afternoon and some storms around in the evening. They’ll be hit or miss, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. You should, however, allow a bit of extra time if you’re driving somewhere because of increased holiday traffic and the potential for downpours to slow traffic in some spots. Highs will be in the 80s.

The forecast has not changed much for the 4th of July weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will feature lows in the 70s and highs near 90. Isolated to scattered t-storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Hopefully, they stay away from the fireworks displays! It will be very warm and humid for the Peachtree Road Race - temps will climb from the 70s to the 80s by about 10 am, and the humidity will make it a sweatfest for the runners.

