First Alert Forecast | Muggy summer weather, scattered storms through Independence Day Weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer weather remains in full-force through the coming summer holiday. Temperatures are in low to mid-70s inside the Perimeter early this morning; some communities in the mid and upper 60s further outside of Metro Atlanta.

Scattered clouds and areas of fog are possible through the morning commute. Any low visibility that manages to develop will be gone by 9 a.m.

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast today. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon; peaking closer to 90° by mid-afternoon. Like the past few days, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the heat of the day. We’ll see more storms than yesterday, but our Friday won’t be a total washout. Keep an eye on the CBS46 First Alert Weather App if you have outdoor plans.

Storms will be most vigorous between 2 and 8 p.m. A couple storms may become strong and produce gusty winds, up to quarter-size hail. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A summer pattern lingers into the weekend...

You know the drill. Warm, muggy mornings give way to hot and humid afternoons. Isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Independence Day. However, there will be plenty of dry time each day, a well. Keep the plans, but also keep a casual eye on the forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Cutter

