FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms this holiday weekend

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The summer-time pattern of afternoon rain and storms continues all weekend. Their is a FIRST ALERT for both Saturday and Sunday for rain and storms that could impact outdoor plans. The greatest threat of storms will be in the afternoon, mainly between 2pm and 8pm, but the storms could linger well into the evening.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(CBS46)

SATURDAY FORECAST: FIRST ALERT - Afternoon rain and storms. The storms could be strong, with very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storms will move slowly, with flash flooding possible over areas that see repeated heavy rainfall.

High: 88

Normal High: 89

Rain Chance: 50%

Saturday
Saturday(CBS46)

