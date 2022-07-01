FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fiery tractor-trailer crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway following a fiery crash involving three tractor-trailers, a box truck and a blue car that killed two people and injured another.

State troopers responded to the scene along mile marker 293 on I-75 near Cartersville Thursday evening, promptly shutting down all lanes in the area.

According to investigators, one of the tractor-trailers apparently struck the rear of another tractor-trailer causing it to strike the third tractor-trailer involved in the crash. Upon impact, the first tractor-trailer caught fire.

A box truck and blue car were also traveling south at the time and were involved in the collision. The driver of the first tractor-trailer and the passenger in the second tractor-trailer did not survive. Meanwhile, the driver of the second tractor-trailer was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash

