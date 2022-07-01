Former employee convicted of burning down Decatur coffee shop after being fired

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former employee has been convicted of burning down the Decatur coffee shop that he used to work in.

The fire at the Java Monkey coffee shop happened on Nov. 11, 2018. The coffee shop suffered severe damage and surrounding businesses -- Noodle and Fresh to Order -- also suffered damage.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire originated in the back office of the business and that the cause was arson. Surveillance footage right before the 911 call revealed a male, consistent with the defendant’s appearance wearing a distinct backpack, at the rear of the business with an apparent broom handle that was used to break a rear window of the business. The owner of the coffee shop identified the suspect as a disgruntled ex-employee who had been dismissed a few days before the fire.

When the defendant was ultimately apprehended on April 1, 2019, he was wearing the distinct backpack seen in the video, and a search of his cell phone revealed an incriminating text message to his roommate.

Rickey Thomas, 32, was convicted of Arson in the First Degree, Arson in the Second Degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.

Following his conviction, he was immediately sentenced to 30 years, 10 of which must be in custody. Additionally, he cannot contact the victim and he must pay restitution.

