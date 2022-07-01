Georgia TikToker arrested for reportedly exposing breast to minor children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia TikToker has been arrested after she allegedly exposed her breasts to minors in a swimming pool.

A video was posted on TikTok on June 28 that reportedly showed the incident.

The video was brought to the attention of the Troup County Sheriff’s Department. They determined the incident happened in Pike County.

Pike County investigators determined 30-year-old Kylie Elizabeth Strickland was at a residence in Pike County when she purposefully exposed her breasts in a provocative manner to the minor children while streaming live on social media.

Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained in Pike County for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia.

As of Thursday, she was in jail and waiting for a bond hearing.

