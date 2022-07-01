Advertisement

Georgia TikToker arrested for reportedly exposing breast to minor children

Kylie Strickland, Georgia TikToker
Kylie Strickland, Georgia TikToker(PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia TikToker has been arrested after she allegedly exposed her breasts to minors in a swimming pool.

A video was posted on TikTok on June 28 that reportedly showed the incident.

The video was brought to the attention of the Troup County Sheriff’s Department. They determined the incident happened in Pike County.

Pike County investigators determined 30-year-old Kylie Elizabeth Strickland was at a residence in Pike County when she purposefully exposed her breasts in a provocative manner to the minor children while streaming live on social media.

Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained in Pike County for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia.

As of Thursday, she was in jail and waiting for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Terrill Anton Jones
Warrant issued for armed and extremely dangerous man in Smyrna homicide case
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Former employee convicted of burning down Decatur coffee shop after being fired
FLORIDA BOY ALLIGATOR
Georgia AG investigators looking for man with unique alligator chest tattoo
Several cars involved in crash on 285 North in DeKalb County
Several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 in DeKalb County