Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through mid-August

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgians gear up to travel for Independence Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will once again extend the temporary gas tax suspension.

In March, the governor announced he was working with state lawmakers to pass a gas tax holiday, saving Georgians about 30 cents per gallon and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The tax break went into effect just a few weeks later with the first extension announced in late May.

Now, Gov. Kemp says he is renewing that extension saying in part he is “committed to easing the burden Georgians are facing.”

The suspension will remain in effect until at least mid-August.

