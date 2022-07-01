Henry County man sentenced to life for molesting 2 children, including disabled teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County man is facing life behind bars after officials say he was found guilty for molesting two children, including a disabled teenager.

46-year-old Everett Howard entered a guilty plea in Henry County on charges of aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and other sexual abuse charges, authorities said.

As part of the plea, Howard was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 30 years on probation.

According to investigators, two victims, who officers say are related to Everett, told them in 2021 that the abuse had occurred several years at homes in both Fulton and Henry Counties.

“We are grateful to bring justice to these survivors,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “This sentence reflects the hard work and dedication of our Crimes Against Children Unit.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kayla Kudratt and the District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children/Domestic Violence Unit.

