Advertisement

Look Up Atlanta: The VIP experience

Look Up Atlanta: VIP ticket experience
Look Up Atlanta: VIP ticket experience
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Look Up Atlanta is this Sunday and the PeachtreeTV team is counting down the final hours leading up to the biggest fireworks show in the Southeast!

The last time there was a fireworks show in Atlanta was all the way back in 2019.

Now, it’s back and better than ever with live performances, food vendors and a 5-hour live special you won’t want to miss — all leading up to a 22-minute fireworks display.

RELATED: PeachtreeTV announced as exclusive broadcast partner of ‘Look Up Atlanta’

You can even amplify your experience by getting VIP tickets to the event.

Southern Culinary and Creative partner Elizabeth Feichter shares what you can expect with the Look Up Atlanta VIP experience.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

hot dog
National Hot Dog Month: Making the perfect dog
Child abuse arrest
7-year-old left in locked bedroom for hours covered with animal, human feces, police say
Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL
Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase