Look Up Atlanta: The VIP experience

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Look Up Atlanta is this Sunday and the PeachtreeTV team is counting down the final hours leading up to the biggest fireworks show in the Southeast!

The last time there was a fireworks show in Atlanta was all the way back in 2019.

Now, it’s back and better than ever with live performances, food vendors and a 5-hour live special you won’t want to miss — all leading up to a 22-minute fireworks display.

You can even amplify your experience by getting VIP tickets to the event.

Southern Culinary and Creative partner Elizabeth Feichter shares what you can expect with the Look Up Atlanta VIP experience.

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

