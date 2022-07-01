More than 200 guns found so far this year at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 200 guns have been so far this year at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to airport officials.

The majority of those guns were loaded.

They are reminding everyone to leave their guns at home when they are traveling for the holiday this weekend or at any time.

Travelers should also be prepared for long security lines and delayed and/or canceled flights.

