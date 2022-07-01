Advertisement

More than 200 guns found so far this year at Atlanta airport

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 200 guns have been so far this year at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to airport officials.

The majority of those guns were loaded.

They are reminding everyone to leave their guns at home when they are traveling for the holiday this weekend or at any time.

Travelers should also be prepared for long security lines and delayed and/or canceled flights.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brookhaven bridge closed for repairs
Brookhaven bridge closed for emergency repair
Troopers are urging drivers to be safe as they hit the road over the holiday weekend.
Georgia State Patrol troopers urge safety on the roads over July 4th weekend
Georgia State Patrol troopers out in force
Georgia State Patrol out in force on Fourth of July
CBD treats and drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks
CBD treats and drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks