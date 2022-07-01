Out and About in the ATL | July 1-3, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be an exciting weekend leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. Here’s a list of things happening in metro Atlanta:

FRIDAY

The two-day Peachtree Corners Festival at Peachtree Town Center will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, two classic car shows and activities for kids.

The Illuminarium on Somerset Terrace NE is currently showing O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers through Aug. 31. The exhibit takes you on an immersive experience of color, texture, scent and interactivity through the iconic floral paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe.

The High Museum of Art is hosting a show highlighting the works of children’s book author Oliver Jeffers. It includes nearly 100 works, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’s picture books.

Atlantic Station’s Friday Night Live concert series will feature Latitude Adjustment Steel. There will be a cash bar offering cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Aussie punks 5 Seconds of Summer is performing at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

The Handle Bar in Old Fourth Ward is hosting a Ratchet R&B silent disco party with live DJs spinning everything from new and old-school R&B music.

Multiple rockabilly/punk bands are playing in the Atlanta Room at Smithe’s Old Bar, including Crypt 24, Slim and the Gems, and Matthew Paul Revere & the Kidney Stone Cowboys. The Music Room will host a late-night dance party.

SATURDAY

Oakland Cemetery on Oakland Avenue is offering a tour that visits the gravesites of Margaret Mitchell, Mitchell family members and pioneers who inspired “Gond With the Wind” characters.

The Atlanta History Center is hosting an exhibit titled “Out of Many, One” featuring 43 paintings by former President George W. Bush. The paintings represent cultures from nearly every region of the world and speak to the hard work, determination and optimism of the immigrant culture and the spirit of America.

Mandela Market takes place every weekend through July 31 at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Presented by the Atlanta Small Business Training Consortium.

Singer and songwriter Jobe Fortner, who has opened for Luke Combs and Toby Keith, is performing at Eddie’s Attick in Decatur.

Dude Perfect, the sports and comedy group that’s also a YouTube sensation, is bringing their That’s Happy tour to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Abbotts Bar & Grill in Duluth is hosting an all-day music fest in celebration of Independence Day. Bands include Acoustical Left, Six Degree Tilt, Blue Horseshoe, 4th Quarter and more.

IMPACT Wrestling presents Southern Hostility at Center Stage Theatre on West Peachtree Street.

SUNDAY

The Battery is hosting a farmers market on the Plaza Green with a wide variety of vendors selling everything from prepared food to wellness products.

Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park is hosting a hot dog eating competition for the second year in a row. Participants will be tasked with eating as many Fripper’s hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes for a variety of prizes and free beer.

City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market is hosting a jazz brunch featuring Melvin M. Miller.

Look Up Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park will feature a variety of performances, food trucks, vendors and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty is performing at the Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The K-pop group Stray Kids is bringing their second world tour MANIAC to State Farm Arena.

Sail On is bringing a tribute to The Beach Boys to Madlife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

Buttered Bourbon will perform a blend of jazz, blues, bluegrass and mellow rock music at Wild Heaven Beer in Avondale Estates.

Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Chubb Rock are performing at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

