Preparing for the largest fireworks show in the Southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There are two days left before the city’s first, Look Up Atlanta fireworks show! The setup is drawing some attention from people of all ages.

”I am so excited to be around for this 4th of July weekend, I hear there are going to be a lot of good fireworks going on,” Atlanta mom, Kendra Mitchell.

Setting up the southeast’s largest fireworks show, takes crews of people and days of work.

”It will take about 6-8 hours to get it fully set up and then we will come in tomorrow with audio, lighting and video,” said Tyler Scott with Music Matters Productions.

”It is going to be a long day,” said DJ Bing with Music Matters Productions.

This is one of those times of year that the sound of fireworks, the mere mention of them, can bring joy.

”You guys should definitely come down! It is going to be lit! Literally!” said Kendra.

Peachtree TV is airing the event live.

Fireworks start around 9:30 on Sunday, July 3rd at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta.

