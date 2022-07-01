Advertisement

Serious crash reported in Tyrone involving police vehicle

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that involved a police vehicle on a busy stretch of Highway 74 on Friday afternoon.

Officials say emergency crews responded to Dogwood Road and Highway 74 near the Peachtree City border around 4:29 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Officials say an individual is entrapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say to expect delays for up to two hours or more.

There is no additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SUBWAY SHOOTING ATLANTA
Faith leaders pray for end to violence after deadly Subway shooting
Faith leaders pray for end to violence after deadly Subway shooting
Faith leaders pray for end to violence after deadly Subway shooting
More pet owners are using CBD treats and drops during holidays to help calm anxiety
CBD treats, drops for pets in high demand during holiday fireworks
8 y/o child thrilled for Look Up Atlanta fireworks
Preparing for the largest fireworks show in the Southeast