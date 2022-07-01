Serious crash reported in Tyrone involving police vehicle

TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that involved a police vehicle on a busy stretch of Highway 74 on Friday afternoon.

Officials say emergency crews responded to Dogwood Road and Highway 74 near the Peachtree City border around 4:29 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Officials say an individual is entrapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say to expect delays for up to two hours or more.

There is no additional information.

