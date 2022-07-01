Advertisement

Several injuries reported in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 Friday

Several cars involved in crash on 285 North in DeKalb County
Several cars involved in crash on 285 North in DeKalb County(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

DeKalb fire, police and emergency crews have responded to the scene and multiple injuries were reported.

According to 511 Georgia, all lanes have been blocked on the exit ramp to I-85 and three of the four lanes are blocked at Chamblee Tucker Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as there is no timeline of clearance provided by officials.

There is no additional information. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

child molester sentenced to life
Henry County man sentenced to life for molesting 2 children, including disabled teen
Police photo of Donald Staley
80-year-old Villa Rica man charged with murdering wife of 55 years
Best BBQ in Atlanta
Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in Atlanta
Food giveaway
Conyers church to host free food giveaway Saturday