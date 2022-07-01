Several injuries reported in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

DeKalb fire, police and emergency crews have responded to the scene and multiple injuries were reported.

According to 511 Georgia, all lanes have been blocked on the exit ramp to I-85 and three of the four lanes are blocked at Chamblee Tucker Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as there is no timeline of clearance provided by officials.

There is no additional information.

