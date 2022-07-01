Shots fired, driver injured during road rage incident in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) - Shots were fired during a road rage incident Thursday on Highway 92 in Woodstock.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. They say a red pickup and a blue BMW were sitting side by side at a red light when the driver of the red pickup truck shot into the BMW, striking that driver twice.

The victim then drove away and made a U-turn not far up the road from where the shooting took place.

A Woodstock police officer happened to be in the area and witnessed the incident. That officer was able to pull the pickup driver over and arrest him. No names have been released at this time.

