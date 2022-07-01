Tybee Island ready for large July 4th crowds

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown is on for the 4th of July and as long as the weather allows, Tybee Island could see their highest numbers yet as people head there for the weekend to celebrate.

Some businesses say the crowds are rolling in and visitors say they’re not going to let the rain, rain on their parade.

“We just came down to relax and have fun for the 4th of July weekend,” Jon Gregory, visiting from Tennessee, said.

“A good time and clear skies, hopefully,” visitor Isabel Hollis said.

Hollis says it was a no brainer to head to the island for the long weekend.

“I’ve been coming down here since I was a kid, so I’ve always had a love for Tybee. The beaches are amazing, and the people are very great,” Hollis said.

Over the last five years, the city says the 4th of July weekend has brought in an average of nearly 47,000 visitors. This weekend that number could be higher or lower depending on the weather. So, if it rains … people say they do have a back-up plan!

“We’ll probably just hang out in Savannah. Maybe eat at some nice spots, check out what there is to offer,” Gregory said.

Folks at Beau & Arrow’s Frozen Yogurt say they saw the foot traffic pick up on Wednesday and that a holiday weekend could mean up to $4,000 in sales.

“Bring in all the workers, make sure the containers are full, cut all the fresh fruit up, and make sure everything is covered up back there full so we can just be ready to go when the flow comes in,” Beau & Arrow’s employee Stephen Zlkins said.

If you plan on making your way to the beach this weekend. there is one big reminder.

“Get out here early because if you don’t find a spot then, you might not,” Hollis said.

The city will have a fireworks show at the pier and pavilion on Monday night. Fireworks are set to begin just after dark around 8:30 p.m.

