Warrant issued for armed and extremely dangerous man in Smyrna homicide case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael Ezzard Jr. on May 16.

Just before 10 p.m., a surveillance video captured a man walking up to Michael in the Five Points Shopping Center on Roswell Street in northwest Atlanta.

There was a brief struggle between Ezzard and the shooter. Police say the man then shot Ezzard once before walking away.

Smyrna Police Department investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Terrill Anton Jones for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators believe Jones may be hiding in the East Atlanta or Dekalb County area.

Jones should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information about the homicide case or Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666, email

