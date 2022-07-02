24-year-old man last seen at Snellville group home Saturday reported missing

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are in need of help from the public in search of a missing 24-year-old man who has autism and health issues last seen early Saturday morning at a group home.

Gwinnett County Police Department officials say Austin Brian Pike was last seen around 1:30 a.m. at a group home located in the 3000 block of Quinn Ridge Drive.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 130 lbs with brown hair shaved close to his head and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, blue headphones, and black sneakers. Austin is new to the area and may not know his address or way home, officials say.

Officials say Austin has a diminished mental capacity of a 10-year-old, who is also autistic and suffering from other mental health conditions.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

