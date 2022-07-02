Advertisement

Advocate fights to keep loving families together

By Gurvir Dhindsa
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta woman is fighting to keep loving families together.

She says she knew it was her calling after meeting a special little boy who was separated from his family because of poverty. She made the child a promise that’s now turned into her life mission.

Gurvir Dhindsa has this week’s CBS46 Surprise Squad. Watch the full story above.

If you know someone who is making a difference, we’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at surprisesquad@cbs46.com.

