FIRST ALERT: Hot And Humid, Scattered Showers/Storms Each Day
Partly Sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers/storms developing each afternoon and winding down after sunset.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A warm and humid holiday weekend. Expect dry partly sunny skies to start each day but showers/storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s but feel warming due to the high humidity.
