FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain, storms will roam the area through the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Happy Saturday! It’s warm, and somewhat humid, with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most communities this afternoon. It certainly feels like the summer season across our area.

RADAR CHECK | Isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up this afternoon. Hit-or-miss rain and thunder will linger through early evening.@cbs46 #firstalertwx #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/BBzqr77cV8 — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 2, 2022

Under a mix of sun and clouds, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms have developed. Plan on widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast past sunset; possible through 11 p.m. But, as temperatures cool this evening, the amount of rain popping up will gradually diminish.

Temperatures cool through the 80s this evening and into the 70s overnight. It’ll be a muggy night across the area.

Scattered rain, thunder redevelops Sunday...

Sunday will be just like the past several days. We’ll wake up to some clouds, and perhaps some patchy fog, but not much in the way of rain. Then, as temperatures warm into the 80s clouds will develop... eventually giving way to spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s in many areas Sunday afternoon, despite the rain popping up.

Independence Day features more of the same. But, rain coverage may remain a bit spottier during the afternoon. Either way, keep an eye on the forecast if you have extended outdoor plans.

