First Alert: Scattered storms likely Saturday and Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 4th of July weekend is here, and the weather pattern is not changing much. That means we’ll see isolated to scattered storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The best chance of storms is in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend, it’s a good idea to download the free CBS46 First Alert Weather App for video updates and a live radar.

Low temperatures will be in the 70s, and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s from Saturday through next week. It will be humid, so it will feel more like the mid 90s at the hottest part of the afternoon.

For those running the Peachtree Road Race, you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing from the mid 70s to the low 80s between 7-11 am. It will be very humid - much more so than it was last year. There is a low chance of any rain during the race.

The scattered t-storm pattern continues through next workweek. There are no washouts, but scattered storms cannot be ruled out any day through the end of the workweek.

