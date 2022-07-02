Major water leak reported a month before 100-foot geyser

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Before the 100-foot geyser Thursday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, a Brookhaven man had been trying to get a major leak fixed for more than a month.

PREVIOUS STORY: Water main repairs causing traffic delays on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Ivy Lane

Ronnie Mayer said he’s been calling the DeKalb County Watershed repeatedly. He said he even called Chamblee City Hall but nothing happened as the leak poured tens of thousands of gallons of taxpayer-funded water down the drain.

That’s when Better Call Harry became involved.

A DeKalb spokesman told us the county had to get approval before it could work on a state route.

Finally, a crew began working on the issue. They closed off a lane and began to dig.

Apparently, they dug a little too far and that’s when water began shooting up into the air.

By early Friday morning, the leak was fixed and it was time to pave again.

DeKalb County confirmed that the leak was reported on May 29 but it took 30 days and a 100-foot geyser before the issue was resolved.

