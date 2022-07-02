Man dead after shooting on King Street, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting.

According to police, officers received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. on King Street.

When officers got there they found a man who appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police have not released any information about a motive or the shooter.

