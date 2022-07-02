Man dead after shooting on King Street, police say
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting.
According to police, officers received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. on King Street.
When officers got there they found a man who appeared to have been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Police have not released any information about a motive or the shooter.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.