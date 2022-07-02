Man left car abandoned on I-85, jumped barbwire to patrol post, hospitalized for mental care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Mental Health Task Force intervened and assisted a man experiencing psychosis.

On June 28, a man who was in a manic state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and jumped over barbwire to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanne.

According to the sheriff’s office, its task force responded to the patrol post where a man seemed incoherent and in a state of psychosis.

Police said the person was transported to Northside Duluth hospital for mental care.

The task force has seen more than 290 calls since its inception in June 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mental Health Task Force’s mission is to divert individuals from entering the criminal

justice system and receive medical attention.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should contact the Georgia Crisis and Access Hotline at 1-800-715-4225. For direct inquiries

regarding the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Task Force, please contact

GCSOMHTaskForce@GwinnettCounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.