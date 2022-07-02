Motorcyclist dies after colliding with police cruiser in Tyrone Friday

TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) - A motorcyclist has died and two police officers were injured in a crash on Highway 74 in Tyrone Friday afternoon, Georgia Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd confirmed to CBS46 News.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Highway 74 and Dogwood Trail around 4:29 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a police vehicle.

Investigators determined a black Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 74 in the right lane and a Tyrone police cruiser was traveling south. When the police cruiser turned left onto Dogwood Trail, the motorcycle struck the right side of the car.

Officials confirmed to CBS46 News that everyone in both vehicles were rushed to Fayette Hospital. The two police officers in the patrol car sustained non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are investigating a serious crash that involved a police vehicle on a busy stretch of Highway 74 on Friday afternoon.

Officials say emergency crews responded to Dogwood Road and Highway 74 near the Peachtree City border around 4:29 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Officials say an individual is entrapped inside the vehicle.

Officials say to expect delays for up to two hours or more.

There is no additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.