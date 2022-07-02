NextGen Camp to host youth football camp featuring NFL players at Milton high

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Next Gen Camps are scheduled to host a youth football camp for boys and girls featuring current NFL players at Milton High School in July.

The featured camp instructors will be current University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Georgia native and Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 draft pick Travon Walker and Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift in addition to Milton High School football coach Ben Reeves.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. on July 18 - July 20.

Swift played college football at the University of Georgia before being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.

“It’s a unique opportunity for youth football players to interact with high-profile college and professional players and build on their skills,” said NextGen Camps owner Jacob Byrd. “We’re very excited to work with Coach Reeves and his staff.

The youth camp will include offensive drill and defensive skill groups in 7-on-7 and other areas for youth to hone their skills and build teamwork.

