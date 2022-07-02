Park rangers may be the solution to crime at Atlanta parks, city council says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nearly one year after a gruesome murder in an Atlanta park, the city council is considering a plan to create a park ranger agency.

“Make sure our citizens, our visitors who use our parks are in a safe space and know that when they leave their car in the parking lot to go swim or use park facilities, that it’s going to be safe when they return.” Councilman Julian Bond continued, “and they’ll be safe too.”

It’s been almost one year since the July 2021 murder of Katie Janness in Piedmont Park, and in the weeks and months after, other shootings or homicides happened at other parks too, like 17-year-old Jakari Dillard who was gunned down at the Anderson Park pool.

But Tuesday, the Atlanta city council is set to pass a motion that would begin a feasibility study on park law enforcement.

A group would examine the costs and resources required for park rangers to work across the city’s 20 most populated parks.

“Permanently assigned to park locations [and] can’t be pulled away because of a 911 call like what happens with APD currently,” explained Bond.

For the past few months, the city’s recreation department has been installing cameras at parks. Additionally, Atlanta PD ramped up patrols at locations. It was a move that unsettled residents were eager to see.

While security systems are still being added across Atlanta’s 200 parks, Councilman Bond is applauding the effort to have full-time law enforcement dedicated to recreation. However, he notes the city may face a challenge as agencies in Georgia and the nation face officer shortages amid competitive salary and benefits packages.

“It is regrettable that we have to pursue this effort but the circumstances dictate that we obviously need more security in our parks and in our city.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.